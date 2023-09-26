trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667515
Indian Olympic Association wrote a letter to OCA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Asian Games 2023: The Indian Olympic Association has expressed strong objection by writing a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The Indian Olympic Association has accused Indian players of discrimination during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games. The Indian Olympic Association says that Indian players were shown less during the opening ceremony.
Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges
Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Alleges "Political Pressure" To Resolve Viral Video Controversy
Former Canadian PM's aide gave a big statement on Justin Trudeau
Former Canadian PM's aide gave a big statement on Justin Trudeau
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
Major action against terrorists' helpers in the kashmir
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History
Asian Games 2023: India Wins Gold Medal In Equestrian Dressage After 41 Years, Script History
Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue
Pro-Khalistan Protests Grip Indian Mission In Vancouver, Tensions Over Nijjar Killing Continue

