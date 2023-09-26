trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667349
Indian players allege discrimination, wrote letter to OCA

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
The Indian Olympic Association has expressed strong objection by writing a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The Indian Olympic Association has accused Indian players of discrimination during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games. The Indian Olympic Association says that Indian players were shown less during the opening ceremony.
