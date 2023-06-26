NewsVideos
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from foreign tour, BJP MPs including JP Nadda welcomes him

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Delhi late on Sunday night after a 5-day foreign tour. During this, many other BJP MPs including BJP state president JP Nadda were present to welcome him.

