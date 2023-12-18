trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700140
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch projects worth 19 Thousand crore in Varanasi

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi will launch 37 projects worth more than Rs 19 thousand crore in Varanasi today. He will also inaugurate the world's largest meditation center Swarved Mahamandir. 37 projects covers several segments including roads, bridges, health and education, police welfare, smart cities, urban development projects, railways, airports.

All Videos

Delhi Police Intensifies investigation in Parliament Security Breach Case
Play Icon0:43
Delhi Police Intensifies investigation in Parliament Security Breach Case
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Golfer: Australian Man Casually Plays Golf Beside Two Massive Snakes
Play Icon0:31
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Golfer: Australian Man Casually Plays Golf Beside Two Massive Snakes
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds
Play Icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds
Arshdeep Singh's Happy Dance to 'Lehra Do' Song Lights Up After T20 Triumph
Play Icon0:23
Arshdeep Singh's Happy Dance to 'Lehra Do' Song Lights Up After T20 Triumph
VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video
Play Icon1:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video

Trending Videos

Delhi Police Intensifies investigation in Parliament Security Breach Case
play icon0:43
Delhi Police Intensifies investigation in Parliament Security Breach Case
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Golfer: Australian Man Casually Plays Golf Beside Two Massive Snakes
play icon0:31
VIRAL VIDEO : Fearless Golfer: Australian Man Casually Plays Golf Beside Two Massive Snakes
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Nails 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance Challenge with Stunning Artwork – Internet Applauds
Arshdeep Singh's Happy Dance to 'Lehra Do' Song Lights Up After T20 Triumph
play icon0:23
Arshdeep Singh's Happy Dance to 'Lehra Do' Song Lights Up After T20 Triumph
VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video
play icon1:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Punjabi Man Buys Fruit Stock from Elder Woman - Watch Touching Video
PM modi Varanasi visit,PM Modi in Varanasi,Varanasi,Varanasi News,pm modi varanasi visit today,pm modi visit varanasi,pm modi in varanasi today,Narendra Modi in Varanasi,PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi,pm modi varanasi visit schedule 2023,Varanasi hindi news,pm modi varanasi speech,pm modi varanasi visit live,pm modi varanasi today,Varanasi on a two-day visit,Modi Varanasi visit,pm modi kashi visit,Varanasi Visit,pm modi varanasi se live,