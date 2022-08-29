Indian stocks decline as markets are alarmed by the US Fed Chair's aggressive monetary policy stance

In line with the significant decrease in US markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated the central bank wouldn't relent in its fight against rising inflation, Indian stocks fell strongly on Monday morning.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

