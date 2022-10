Indian stocks rise for eight straight session, Rupee remains relatively unchanged

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Indian stocks gain for Indian stock indices extended their gains for the eighth straight session on, led by strength in auto and metal stocks coupled with good second-quarter corporate earnings for India Inc. At 9.42 am, Sensex traded at 59,854.76 points, up 23.10 points or 0.039 percent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,749.35 points, up 18.60 points or 0.10 percent.