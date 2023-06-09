NewsVideos
Indian students hold protest in Canada, PM Trudeau makes big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Canada News: The future of about 700 Indian students who reached Canada for higher education with fake offer letters is in a circle of uncertainty. In such a situation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured that his government will evaluate each and every case of the students.

