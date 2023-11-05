trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684348
Indian team has a match with South Africa in the World Cup

Nov 05, 2023
Today is the 35th birthday of Team India's legendary batsman Virat Kohli. Today the Indian team has a match with South Africa in the World Cup. Now it remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli will give a return gift to the fans on his birthday.
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Ahoi Ashtami?
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship Ahoi Ashtami?
High Pollution in Delhi-NCR, AQI Level Cross 450
High Pollution in Delhi-NCR, AQI Level Cross 450
Watch this morning's 100 big news in instant style
Watch this morning's 100 big news in instant style
Nepal Earthquake: 157 people have died due to the earthquake
Nepal Earthquake: 157 people have died due to the earthquake

