trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661244
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Indian team has chances…” Former Cricketer Mithali Raj backs men’s team for upcoming ODI World Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Former Indian Women’s Cricket team captain Mithali Raj on September 11 backed the men’s team for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.
Follow Us

All Videos

The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?
play icon0:52
The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh
play icon1:27
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh
Shilpa Shetty Makes Elegant Appearance In Mumbai
play icon0:54
Shilpa Shetty Makes Elegant Appearance In Mumbai
Radhika Apte Looks Drool-Worthy In Mumbai
play icon0:49
Radhika Apte Looks Drool-Worthy In Mumbai
Libya Storm Breaking: Destructive storm Daniel causes huge devastation in Libya
play icon1:12
Libya Storm Breaking: Destructive storm Daniel causes huge devastation in Libya

Trending Videos

The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?
play icon0:52
The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh
play icon1:27
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh
Shilpa Shetty Makes Elegant Appearance In Mumbai
play icon0:54
Shilpa Shetty Makes Elegant Appearance In Mumbai
Radhika Apte Looks Drool-Worthy In Mumbai
play icon0:49
Radhika Apte Looks Drool-Worthy In Mumbai
Libya Storm Breaking: Destructive storm Daniel causes huge devastation in Libya
play icon1:12
Libya Storm Breaking: Destructive storm Daniel causes huge devastation in Libya