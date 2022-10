Indian women's cricket team becomes the Asia Cup 2022 champion for the 7th time

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

The Indian women's cricket team has become the Asia Cup 2022 champion for the seventh time as they continued their dominance in the tournament. The Indian team registered a cakewalk win over Sri Lanka in the final of the 2022 edition by 8 wickets. The Indian bowlers played a crucial role in this victory as they dismantled the Lankan line-up to restrict them to just 65.