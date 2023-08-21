trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651713
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India's Asia Cup 2023 Squad: Sanju Samson given a big blow even after being given a chance!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Team India Squad Announced For Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup 2023 will start from 30 August and the final will be played on 17 September. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced Team India for this tournament. Looking at the World Cup 2023, this tournament is going to be very important. In such a situation, the selectors have selected a strong team for the Asia Cup. The command of this team will be in the hands of Rohit Sharma.
Follow Us

All Videos

Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:36
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
play icon7:31
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
play icon2:23
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
play icon1:40
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
play icon2:21
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat

Trending Videos

Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:36
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
play icon7:31
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
play icon2:23
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
play icon1:40
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
play icon2:21
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
Asia Cup,team india announced for asia cup,team india for asia cup 2023,asia cup 2023 news,Asia Cup 2023,team india announce,asia cup 2023 schedule,IND vs PAK news,asia cup 2023 playing 11,Asia Cup 2023 India squad,indian cricket team,Team India,Shubman Gill,Ravindra Jadeja,Sports,Virat Kohli,Rohit Sharma,Hardik Pandya,Mohammad Shami,KL Rahul,sports news,Shreyas Iyer,Jasprit Bumrah,Suryakumar Yadav,Sanju Samson,