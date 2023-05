videoDetails

India's new Law Minister 'Arjun' Ram Meghwal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Just before the Rajasthan elections, the Modi government has made a major reshuffle in its cabinet. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has been removed from his post. As the new Law Minister of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal will now handle this responsibility.