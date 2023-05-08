India's Republic Day Parade 2024 Likely To Have All-Women Contingents On Kartavya Path | Zee News English

videoDetails

India's Republic Day Parade 2024 Likely To Have All-Women Contingents On Kartavya Path

Updated: May 08, 2023

Next year's Republic Day Parade here could see all-women marching and band contingents with authorities working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, defence sources said. The defence ministry, in March, had circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade, they said.