NewsVideos
videoDetails

India's Republic Day Parade 2024 Likely To Have All-Women Contingents On Kartavya Path | Zee News English

|Updated: May 08, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Next year's Republic Day Parade here could see all-women marching and band contingents with authorities working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, defence sources said. The defence ministry, in March, had circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade, they said.
}

All Videos

Mamata Banerjee Bans Screening Of 'The Kerala Story' In West Bengal
1:55
Mamata Banerjee Bans Screening Of 'The Kerala Story' In West Bengal
Taal Thok Ke: Ban on election campaigning in Karnataka... Campaigning started on Twitter?
9:30
Taal Thok Ke: Ban on election campaigning in Karnataka... Campaigning started on Twitter?
Raghav Chaddha spotted with Parineeti Chopra at a restaurant in Bandra
1:8
Raghav Chaddha spotted with Parineeti Chopra at a restaurant in Bandra
Taal Thok Ke: What is the stand of the Congress party on 'The Kerala Story', asks Deepak Chaurasia
9:32
Taal Thok Ke: What is the stand of the Congress party on 'The Kerala Story', asks Deepak Chaurasia
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson fiercely criticized the Congress spokesperson!
6:46
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson fiercely criticized the Congress spokesperson!

Trending Videos

1:55
Mamata Banerjee Bans Screening Of 'The Kerala Story' In West Bengal
9:30
Taal Thok Ke: Ban on election campaigning in Karnataka... Campaigning started on Twitter?
1:8
Raghav Chaddha spotted with Parineeti Chopra at a restaurant in Bandra
9:32
Taal Thok Ke: What is the stand of the Congress party on 'The Kerala Story', asks Deepak Chaurasia
6:46
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson fiercely criticized the Congress spokesperson!
India,