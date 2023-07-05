trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630984
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indiscriminate firing once again in America!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
In the US city of Philadelphia, a man wearing a bullfproof jacket fired indiscriminately, killing five people. According to the information received, the attacker was arrested.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar camp wants Finance Ministry?
play icon2:14
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar camp wants Finance Ministry?
Janhvi Kapoor amps up her style quotient at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:37
Janhvi Kapoor amps up her style quotient at Mumbai Airport
Gauri Khan spotted with son Abram at Mumbai airport
play icon0:35
Gauri Khan spotted with son Abram at Mumbai airport
Bhumi Padnekar steals limelight with her summer look in Mumbai
play icon0:44
Bhumi Padnekar steals limelight with her summer look in Mumbai
“Accused will get strictest punishment…” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on viral video of man urinating on other
play icon0:51
“Accused will get strictest punishment…” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on viral video of man urinating on other
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar camp wants Finance Ministry?
play icon2:14
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar camp wants Finance Ministry?
Janhvi Kapoor amps up her style quotient at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:37
Janhvi Kapoor amps up her style quotient at Mumbai Airport
Gauri Khan spotted with son Abram at Mumbai airport
play icon0:35
Gauri Khan spotted with son Abram at Mumbai airport
Bhumi Padnekar steals limelight with her summer look in Mumbai
play icon0:44
Bhumi Padnekar steals limelight with her summer look in Mumbai
“Accused will get strictest punishment…” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on viral video of man urinating on other
play icon0:51
“Accused will get strictest punishment…” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on viral video of man urinating on other
Philadelphia shooting,philadelphia news,Philadelphia,philadelphia mass shooting,Shooting,mass shooting,philadelphia crime,philadelphia shootings,philadelphia shooting motive,philadelphia gun violence,shooting suspect philadelphia,us pa philadelphia shooting briefing (cr),Philadelphia police,southwest philadelphia,shooting today,Mass shootings,US mass shootings,philadelphia four shot,Zee News,USA Shooting,usa news,usa mass shooting,Breaking News,live,