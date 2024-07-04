हिन्दी
Indore Girl Falls Into 4-Feet Deep Water Pit
Jul 04, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Indore Pothole Accident: Big action has been taken after the news of a girl falling into a pit was shown in Indore. Action has been taken against the Municipal Corporation in this matter.
