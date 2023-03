videoDetails

Indore Temple Roof Collapse: Family members of victims narrated their ordeal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Roof collapsed in Indore's Baleshwar Mahadev Temple. About 25 people have fell due to the incident. The rescue operation is underway. Relatives of the victim's family standing outside the temple narrated their ordeal.