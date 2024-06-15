videoDetails

Inflation on peak amid Heat Wave

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Inflation 2024: Along with the scorching heat, people are also troubled by inflation. According to the latest report, the wholesale inflation rate has increased to a 15-month high in May. While the inflation rate was 1.26 percent in April, it has increased to 2.61 percent in May. Earlier in February 2023, the inflation rate was 3.85 percent. At the same time, the inflation rate of food items also reached a 10-month high of 9.82 percent in May. Also, the inflation rate of vegetables was 32.42 percent, which was 23.60 percent in April. Apart from this, the inflation rate of onion was 58.05 percent, while the inflation rate of potatoes was 64.05 percent. Not only this, the inflation rate of pulses was also 21.95 percent in May, which is at its highest level.