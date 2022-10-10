NewsVideos

Infosys directs HR veep to avoid 'Indian-origin candidates': Complainant to US court

|Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
Former VP of talent acquisition in the US leg, Jill Prejean, was directed not to hire Indian-origin candidates. Jill claimed that she was ordered not to hire women with children at home, Indian candidates aged 50 or above. Prejean has filed a lawsuit against the IT-company Infosys and former executives in September 2021. United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has rejected the company's plea.

