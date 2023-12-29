videoDetails

Inside story of JDU President Lalan Singh's resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

After Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar became the president for the first time in the year 2016. After this, in the year 2020, Nitish Kumar made his closest aide RCP Singh the president. But within about 6-7 months, Nitish Kumar removed RCP Singh and made his another close associate Lalan Singh the party president in July 2021. After the resignation of Lalan Singh, Nitish Kumar has once again become the party president. It seems that JDU has no face as party president. Political experts say that since Nitish Kumar became the President for the first time, the remote of all the people who became the President was with Nitish Kumar only. Be it RCP Singh or Lalan Singh, Nitish Kumar had the final say on the decisions of both. So to speak, both these people were presidents, but on many occasions the decisions of these people were changed by Nitish Kumar. As far as Lalan Singh's resignation is concerned, many things are coming to light regarding this also.