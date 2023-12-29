trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704172
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Inside story of JDU President Lalan Singh's resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us
After Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar became the president for the first time in the year 2016. After this, in the year 2020, Nitish Kumar made his closest aide RCP Singh the president. But within about 6-7 months, Nitish Kumar removed RCP Singh and made his another close associate Lalan Singh the party president in July 2021. After the resignation of Lalan Singh, Nitish Kumar has once again become the party president. It seems that JDU has no face as party president. Political experts say that since Nitish Kumar became the President for the first time, the remote of all the people who became the President was with Nitish Kumar only. Be it RCP Singh or Lalan Singh, Nitish Kumar had the final say on the decisions of both. So to speak, both these people were presidents, but on many occasions the decisions of these people were changed by Nitish Kumar. As far as Lalan Singh's resignation is concerned, many things are coming to light regarding this also.

All Videos

Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
Play Icon14:9
Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Play Icon7:56
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Play Icon10:23
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
Play Icon23:11
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit
Play Icon31:39
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit

Trending Videos

Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
play icon14:9
Know complete details about PM Modi's programme
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
play icon7:56
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
play icon10:23
Know the dangers of DeepFake Video
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
play icon23:11
Know how attitude of Muslims have changed about PM Modi
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit
play icon31:39
Know what preparations have been made ahead of PM Modi Ayodhya Visit
DNA,Lalan Singh,Lalan Singh Resigns,lalan singh resign,lalan singh news,Lalan Singh Resignation,lalan singh jdu,JDU President Lalan Singh,Patna Lalan Singh news,jdu lalan singh,lalan singh on bjp,lalan singh latest news,lalan singh bihar,lalan singh resigns jdu,lalan singh jdu resign,lalan singh news live,lalan singh jdu latest news,lalan singh vs nitish kumar,lalan singh jdu president,lalan singh sister,why lalal singh resigned,lalan singh jdu news,