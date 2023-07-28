trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641488
Inspector shot at by SI inside police station

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
The sub-inspector shot the station in-charge at the civil line police station in Madhya Pradesh (MP) Rewa. The accused was angry with the action of sub-inspector transfer.
