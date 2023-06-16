NewsVideos
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels Feature Globally

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
Instagram now offers broadcast channels that are accessible worldwide. The business claims that it will enable creators to establish a closer bond with their audience. In February, the Meta-owned business began experimenting with Instagram's broadcast channels.

