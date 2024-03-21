Advertisement
Inter students protests outside BJP Office in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Inter students are protesting outside BJP Office in Patna. The protest is taking place against order of Education Department in which it has been said that classes 11th-12th will not be taught in the college.

