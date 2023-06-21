NewsVideos
International Yoga Day: Creating World Record To Asanas At 13000Ft, India Celebrates Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
50 million people across the world are expected to participate in the various events, with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ aptly translating to One Earth. One Family. One Future.

