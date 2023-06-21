NewsVideos
International Yoga Day: Sports Min participates in Yoga event, performs it with locals in HP’s Hamirpur

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Performing Yoga with locals in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21. The Sports Minister also eulogized and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impact on his Official State Visit and the Yoga event that will be held today at UN HQ in the US.

