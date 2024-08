videoDetails

Know reality of Bareilly's Pani Wale Baba

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Today, shops of hypocrisy are running everywhere in the country. Today, the team of Zee News is going to expose the hypocrisy and to find out the truth, it has reached Manora Dham in Bareilly where there was a crowd of thousands of people and people had come to get their treatment in the court of Bottle Baba.