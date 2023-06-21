NewsVideos
International Yoga Day: “Yoga has become a global spirit…,” says PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
With International Yoga Day falling amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Official State visit to the US, PM Modi on June 21 virtually connected to the citizens of India and informed of the Yoga event that he will be participating in at around 5:30 pm IST. The event will be organised at the Headquarters of the United Nations.

