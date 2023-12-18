trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700463
Internet Services Down In Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
It is being claimed in Pakistan that Dawood Ibrahim has now been killed. As per reports, internet services have been shut down in Pakistan to prevent the news of Dawood from getting leaked. The question is who is that person...who entered Dawood's house and poisoned him?

