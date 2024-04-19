Advertisement
Internet Unhappy With Fusion Dish Made Using Daualt Ki Chaat And Omelette

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Internet users are expressing their discontent over a fusion dish that combines Daalut Ki Chaat with omelette. The unusual combination has sparked debate and divided opinions among food enthusiasts. Discover why this unconventional dish has left the internet buzzing with mixed reactions.

