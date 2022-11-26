NewsVideos

INTERVIEW: 17-year-old teenage boy with 'werewolf syndrome' in Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
A young man from Madhya Pradesh has dense fur all over his body as a result of the extremely unusual illness known as “Werewolf syndrome." Lalit Patidar, a 17-year-old resident of Nandleta village, has hypertrichosis, which is characterised by excessive hair growth anywhere on the body, according to Healthline. Patidar, who has had the illness since birth, claims he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary until he was a teenager.

