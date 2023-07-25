trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640205
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Gyanvapi Masjid News: After the temporary ban on the survey of Gyanvapi by the Supreme Court till 5 pm on July 26, now everyone's eyes are fixed on the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court has asked the arrangements committee to go to the High Court. Both the parties will now present their arguments in the High Court. After this, further action will be decided on the stand of the court. After the order of the Supreme Court, the lawyers of the mosque committee have started preparing the application in the Allahabad High Court. The Muslim side Arrangement Committee can file its petition in the High Court on Tuesday i.e. today.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
play icon8:30
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
play icon1:1
 EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
play icon4:39
 Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
play icon0:55
 INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
play icon0:53
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
play icon8:30
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
play icon1:1
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan
Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
play icon4:39
Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
play icon0:55
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
play icon0:53
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi masjid survey video,asi survey,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,asi survey gyanvapi,intezamia committee,intezamia committee appeal,intezamia committee news,intezamia committee allahabad high court,Allahabad High Court,allahabad high court intezamia committee,sc on gyanvapi today,SC on Gyanvapi,Supreme Court,supreme court on gyanvapi,Zee News,Breaking News,