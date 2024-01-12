trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708880
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Family members of Dr BR Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and BSP founder Kashi Ram were invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January. Prominent people from Scheduled Castes and family members of kar sevaks killed during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement were also invited.

All Videos

Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Play Icon0:42
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
Play Icon1:12
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
Play Icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
Play Icon1:43
PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
Play Icon5:38
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple

Trending Videos

Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
play icon0:42
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
play icon1:12
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
play icon1:43
PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
play icon5:38
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
b r ambedkar in pran partistha,pran pratishtha,B R Ambedkar,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Mandir,ram mandir pran pratishtha,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ayodhya ram mandir inauguration,ram mandir inauguration,ram mandir news,ram mandir pran pratishta,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishta,pm modi ayodhya ram mandir,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishta news,Ayodhya,PM Modi,