iPhone 14 launch: Apple sends out invitations!

Mark your calendars as tech giant Apple has officially unveiled the date for its annual event. Apple, on Wednesday, announced that it will hold the most awaited event on September 7 at 1 p.m. ET where it's expected to launch iPhone 14. The launch event with the tag line 'Far Out' will be streamed on Apple's website, CNBC reported.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Mark your calendars as tech giant Apple has officially unveiled the date for its annual event. Apple, on Wednesday, announced that it will hold the most awaited event on September 7 at 1 p.m. ET where it's expected to launch iPhone 14. The launch event with the tag line 'Far Out' will be streamed on Apple's website, CNBC reported.