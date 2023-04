videoDetails

IPL 2023: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

Today the match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Bangalore in IPL. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma today. It will be interesting to see who will prevail over whom?