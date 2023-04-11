NewsVideos
IPL 2023: Avesh Khan Reprimanded For 'Helmet Throw', RCB Also Handed Penalty

Apr 11, 2023
IPL 2023: Avesh Khan Reprimanded For 'Helmet Throw', RCB Also Handed Penalty Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan was hauled up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his over-enthusiastic celebration after the team’s one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match in Bengaluru on Monday. Avesh was seen animatedly slamming his ‘helmet’ after running a bye off the final ball to complete the win. Avesh Khan was found guilty of breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct and admitted to the offence in front of the match referee after the game. The Madhya Pradesh pacer was let off with a reprimand.

