IPL 2023: From Gill vs Tendulkar to Bumrah Cheering For MI | 3 Points | GT vs MI

|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
IPL 2023: From Gill vs Tendulkar to Bumrah Cheering For MI | 3 Points | GT vs MI Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians faced a huge defeat against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. With this win, GT claimed the second spot in the points table. Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Titans. In reply, GT had posted 207 runs on the board. Arjun Tendulkar was retained after poor game against Punjab Kings.

