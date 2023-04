videoDetails

IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow seek a winning hat-trick!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

The 21st match of IPL 2023 will be played today at K Ekana Stadium in Lucknow between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Punjab has come here after losing their last match, while Lucknow will try its best to score a hat-trick of victories.