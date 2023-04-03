NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2023: Meet Nashpreet Kaur, The Gorgeous Anchor Who Sparkled At The IPL 2023

|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
IPL 2023: Meet Nashpreet Kaur, The Gorgeous Anchor Who Sparkled At The IPL 2023 The 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) started on March 31 with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural game. There is no denying the fact that IPL has now become one of the most glamorous sporting events across the world. IPL is known for its glamorous female anchors who keep the audience engaged right throughout the tournament. One such female anchor who has become very popular among IPL fans is Nashpreet Kaur.

All Videos

Deshhit: The question arose... 'West Bengal on the path of Muslim nation?
6:52
Deshhit: The question arose... 'West Bengal on the path of Muslim nation?
Deshhit: Who hatched the conspiracy in Sasaram and Nalanda?
7:21
Deshhit: Who hatched the conspiracy in Sasaram and Nalanda?
Deshhit Breaking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement surfaced in defamation case
3:21
Deshhit Breaking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement surfaced in defamation case
Taal Thok Ke: Pro. Sangeet Ragi told Congress spokesperson immature spokesperson
9:53
Taal Thok Ke: Pro. Sangeet Ragi told Congress spokesperson immature spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: This money is not of Adani, it is of Modi ji, says Congress spokesperson
9:51
Taal Thok Ke: This money is not of Adani, it is of Modi ji, says Congress spokesperson

Trending Videos

6:52
Deshhit: The question arose... 'West Bengal on the path of Muslim nation?
7:21
Deshhit: Who hatched the conspiracy in Sasaram and Nalanda?
3:21
Deshhit Breaking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement surfaced in defamation case
9:53
Taal Thok Ke: Pro. Sangeet Ragi told Congress spokesperson immature spokesperson
9:51
Taal Thok Ke: This money is not of Adani, it is of Modi ji, says Congress spokesperson
IPL 2023 Videos,