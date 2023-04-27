videoDetails

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Leader To Most Wickets; Key Stats At Half-Way Stage | Zee News English

| Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Leader To Most Wickets; Key Stats At Half-Way Stage | Zee News English We are at the half-way stage of the group games in IPL 2023 as all ten teams have played 7 matches each. The points table is led by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings with 5 wins from 7 games while Gujarat Titans are second with 4 wins from same number of matches. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are placed on third and fourth spot respectively. At the half-way stage of the competition, check out key stats from the T20 league in this story here.