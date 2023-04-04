videoDetails

IPL 2023: Why did BCCI ask the Delhi Capitals to "avoid" a gesture with Rishabh Pant's jersey?

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

PL 2023: Why did BCCI ask the Delhi Capitals to "avoid" a gesture with Rishabh Pant's jersey? In the opening game against Lucknow Super Giants, the DC team had hung their skipper's jersey No. 17 on the roof of the dug-out as a gesture that he is "always with the team in spirit". However, an IPL source told PTI that it has been made clear from the BCCI's end that such a gesture seemed a "bit over the top" and was at one level "uncalled for".