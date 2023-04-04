NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2023: Why did BCCI ask the Delhi Capitals to "avoid" a gesture with Rishabh Pant's jersey?

|Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
PL 2023: Why did BCCI ask the Delhi Capitals to "avoid" a gesture with Rishabh Pant's jersey? In the opening game against Lucknow Super Giants, the DC team had hung their skipper's jersey No. 17 on the roof of the dug-out as a gesture that he is "always with the team in spirit". However, an IPL source told PTI that it has been made clear from the BCCI's end that such a gesture seemed a "bit over the top" and was at one level "uncalled for".

All Videos

DNA: Conspiracy of 'Ramnavami Violence Week' in West Bengal!
21:26
DNA: Conspiracy of 'Ramnavami Violence Week' in West Bengal!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki:..So Sanatan has a problem with Sai?
45:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki:..So Sanatan has a problem with Sai?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Which country's problem are you solving by drawing a slip'
8:36
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Which country's problem are you solving by drawing a slip'
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Sai Baba was not described as a deity in the Vedas – Mahant
9:17
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Sai Baba was not described as a deity in the Vedas – Mahant
Baat Pate Ki: China again showed trickery, India gave a befitting reply!
43:29
Baat Pate Ki: China again showed trickery, India gave a befitting reply!

Trending Videos

21:26
DNA: Conspiracy of 'Ramnavami Violence Week' in West Bengal!
45:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki:..So Sanatan has a problem with Sai?
8:36
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Which country's problem are you solving by drawing a slip'
9:17
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Sai Baba was not described as a deity in the Vedas – Mahant
43:29
Baat Pate Ki: China again showed trickery, India gave a befitting reply!
IPL 2023 Videos,