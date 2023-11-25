trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692197
IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya To Return To Mumbai Indians, Reports

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Prior to the December IPL 2024 auction, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is expected to return to his previous team, the Mumbai Indians (MI). This deal will be entirely cash-based, meaning that MI will pay GT the whole sum of Hardik's salary plus an unknown transfer fee.
