IPL 2024: Kolkata defeated Delhi by 106 runs

Sonam|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
In the 16th match of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 272 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

BJP sends defamation notice to Delhi minister Atishi
Play Icon26:05
BJP sends defamation notice to Delhi minister Atishi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi listen to 'complaint' of Muslims?
Play Icon13:38
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi listen to 'complaint' of Muslims?
'Tanashahi Macha Rakhi Hai': says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Getting Released From Jail
Play Icon28:27
'Tanashahi Macha Rakhi Hai': says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Getting Released From Jail
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
Play Icon08:12
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon13:25
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal

