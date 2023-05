videoDetails

IPL Breaking: KKR beat SRH by 5 runs!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 12:12 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated SRH by 5 runs in an exciting match today. Batting first, KKR had given a target of 172 runs. In response to which KKR's team was able to score only 166 runs.