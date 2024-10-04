Advertisement
Iran Israel War Update: Big statement of Khamenei's on Nasrullah's funeral

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Today is the funeral of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. 7 days ago, Israel killed Nasrallah. In these 7 days, many things happened for the first time. Iran attacked Israel with 200 missiles. America warned Israel not to attack Iran's nuclear plant and Israel has been silent for the last 7 days. And this silence is scaring everyone because the country which can turn anything from pagers to mobiles into bombs and blow them up. The country which can eliminate the entire leadership of Hezbollah, why is it not attacking Iran? Is Israel going to attack today during Nasrallah's funeral? Will Israel do something big after Khamenei's statement?

