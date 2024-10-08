videoDetails

Iran Israel War Update: Hezbollah Attacks Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

Hezbollah fired about 190 rockets from Lebanon to Israeli areas. Israeli army claimed. According to the Israeli army, till 11 pm, Hezbollah fired about 190 rockets from Lebanon to Israeli areas. This attack has taken place amid increasing tension between Israel and Hezbollah, due to which the situation on the border has become more tense. The Israeli army claims that they are responding strictly to the attack and security has been tightened on the border. After recent incidents, Israeli citizens have been advised to remain alert and move to safe places...