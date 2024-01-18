trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710903
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Iran Strikes Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan: Missile and Drone Attack

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Follow Us
India, on Wednesday, asserted that Iran's missile attack on Pakistan is a matter concerning only the two nations. In response to Iran's strike on the Jaish al-Adl group's headquarters with missiles and drones, India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized its zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism.

All Videos

Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area
Play Icon1:12
Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area
Delhi: Fog and Coldwave to Continue, Orange Alert Issued, Flights Delayed
Play Icon0:58
Delhi: Fog and Coldwave to Continue, Orange Alert Issued, Flights Delayed
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir
Play Icon8:40
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond
Play Icon0:35
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond
Laser Show Illuminates Ayodhya Before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Play Icon0:59
 Laser Show Illuminates Ayodhya Before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Trending Videos

Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area
play icon1:12
Wild Elephant Rescue Operation in Baripada Town, MKC High School Area
Delhi: Fog and Coldwave to Continue, Orange Alert Issued, Flights Delayed
play icon0:58
Delhi: Fog and Coldwave to Continue, Orange Alert Issued, Flights Delayed
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir
play icon8:40
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Update: PM Modi launches postal stamps dedicated to Ram Mandir
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond
play icon0:35
Chemical Factory Blast in Badlapur, Thane; 5 Injured, Firefighters Respond
Laser Show Illuminates Ayodhya Before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
play icon0:59
Laser Show Illuminates Ayodhya Before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony