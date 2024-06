videoDetails

Sanjay Raut makes huge remark on Nitish-Naidu

| Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 02:19 PM IST

Sanjay Raut on Nitish-Naidu: After the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi is going to become the PM of the country for the third time. But now the next challenge of the government is cabinet expansion. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has given a big statement regarding Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.