Know the debate around PM Modi Oath Ceremony

| Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

In the NDA meeting on Friday, Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of the parliamentary party and on the 9th, i.e. tomorrow, he is going to take oath as the PM of the country for the third time. But now the first challenge of his government is starting. Actually, now the cabinet of the new government is to be decided. The meeting of NDA and BJP leaders continued till late night. According to sources, there was a discussion with Nitish Kumar for 26 minutes, with Chandrababu Naidu for 36 minutes and with Eknath Shinde for about 18 minutes. It is believed that Shiv Sena will get 1 and NCP will get 1 central minister post. But according to sources, for now both will be given 1 minister post each. After deciding the structure of the cabinet, the President will be informed. It is being told that on June 9, all the ministers will be called to the PM residence. Where the swearing-in ceremony will be held in the evening. After the swearing-in of the Prime Minister, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha can be started around June 15. According to sources, the session will begin with the swearing-in of new MPs. It may take two days for all the MPs to take oath.