'Iran violated airspace, killing two children...', says Pakistan

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Iran Missile Attack In Pakistan: News is coming that while Pakistan was sleeping, Iran has carried out an airstrike on Pakistan and it is being told that this strike has been done on the terrorist organization of Pakistan. However, Iran removed this information from social media after some time. Now meanwhile big news is coming that Pakistan has warned Iran regarding the attack. Pakistan has claimed that two children have died and three others have been injured in the airstrike attack. What impact will this dispute between Pakistan and Iran have on the world? See in this report...

