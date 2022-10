Irani Cup 2022: Mayank Agarwal gets hit on the head during a match, rushed to hospital for scans

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

Indian Cricketer Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a cricket ball on his head. The incident occurred during the second day of the ongoing Irani Trophy. The match was against Saurashtra in Rajkot