trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691403
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IRCTC server down, unable to book tickets due to technical glitch

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
IRCTC server is down due to technical reasons. Due to this reason people are not able to book tickets online on IRCTC site. Efforts are underway to resolve technical glitches.
Follow Us

All Videos

Encounter underway between Terrorist and Security Forces in Rajouri
Play Icon6:40
Encounter underway between Terrorist and Security Forces in Rajouri
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone
Play Icon1:9
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government
Play Icon13:10
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government
Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally
Play Icon3:59
Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
Play Icon19:6
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt

Trending Videos

Encounter underway between Terrorist and Security Forces in Rajouri
play icon6:40
Encounter underway between Terrorist and Security Forces in Rajouri
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone
play icon1:9
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government
play icon13:10
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government
Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally
play icon3:59
Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
play icon19:6
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
how to book tatkal ticket,irctc server down,how to book train ticket in server down,IRCTC ticket booking,how to book train tickets online in india,how to book tatkal ticket in irctc,how to book train ticket in irctc service not available,how to book train ticket in irctc app,how to book tatkal ticket in irctc fast,how to book train ticket,irctc server down today,how to book confirm tatkal ticket in few minutes,how to book confirm rail ticket,